Lamborghini Says Goodbye to Its V12 With One-Off Invencible Coupe and Autentica Roadster

Lamborghini released its final farewells to the V12 engine Monday: the Lamborghini Invencible coupe and Autentica roadster. I feel like we've been saying goodbye to V12 engines for years and yet they're still here. However, when Lamborghini—the last bastion for naturally aspirated V12 engines—says the party's over, it's probably over. And these two new, one-off, customer-commissioned models could be the end of the Lamborghini V12 on the street as we know it.

Both cars were designed for specific customers, who were involved in the projects from the beginning, Lamborghini said. Both were built on the Aventador's carbon fiber monocoque chassis and feature fully carbon fiber bodywork. Their designs were penned by the Lamborghini Centro Stile team and act like greatest hits albums from all of Lambo's other recent one-offs. According to Lamborghini, the Invencible and Autentica pay homage to cars like the Sesto Elemento, Reventon, and Veneno.

The two cars feature mostly the same ultra-aggressive bodywork and unique touches, such as the massive hood vents near the windshield, the tall side air intakes, and the hexagonal holes in the rear engine cover. There are some differences between the two but they're mostly due to their roofs. The Invencible is a coupe and sports a carbon fiber roof with a fixed rear wing. While the Autentica ditches the roof and gets two carbon fiber roll humps and two Adam West-era Batmobile-style fins.

They also have different color schemes, with paint colors named after Greek and Roman mythology. So the Invencible's bright red paintwork is called Rosso Efesto (Red Hephaestus), its brake calipers are Rosso Mars, and its interior uses Rosso Alala (Red Hala) and Nero Cosmus leather. Its interior accents are Rosso Alala and Nero Ade (Black Hades). While the Autentica gets a Grigio Titans (Titan Gray) and yellow color combo, both for the exterior and interior.

Inside, neither cars feature much technology, which is by design. The Aventador's normal infotainment screen is gone, replaced with 3D-printed air vents, and there aren't even any buttons on the steering wheel. It's just a simple, no-nonsense, driver-focused interior.

Both cars will share the same free-breathing 6.5-liter V12, which makes 769 horsepower and 531 pound-feet of torque. Like with most Aventadors, the V12 pairs up with a seven-speed single-clutch ISR gearbox and all-wheel drive. They both also get rear-wheel steering. Lamborghini didn't provide any performance figures but they're both almost entirely made from carbon fiber and have 769-horsepower V12s, so they're gonna be fast enough.

Lamborghini could still make V12 engines in the future, and they may even be naturally aspirated, but they're likely going to be smaller and electrified. Hybrids are the near future for Lamborghini, before an inevitable switch to full electrification. That very likely makes these two one-off models the last purely roadgoing V12 Lambos we'll ever see.