Let’s Remember When BMW Stuffed a McLaren F1 V12 in an X5 for Fun

That vehicle is none other than the BMW X5 Le Mans. Yes, it has the McLaren's BMW-sourced V12 under the hood, it sounds like an F1 car, and it's an SUV.

The 240-mile-per-hour McLaren F1 is heralded as one of the greatest cars ever. It's perhaps the most lusted-after enthusiast machine built even 28 years later, and it's only obtainable by the ultra-wealthy . But what you may not know is that there is an even rarer vehicle that uses one of the F1's most important parts: its engine.

The BMW X5 Le Mans is the relatively little-known granddaddy of BMW's performance SUVs. Built in 2000, the prototype packed a punch unlike any other people hauler on the planet thanks to its 6.1-liter V12 shrouded in carbon fiber. The contraption sent more than 700 horsepower to a rear-biased drivetrain, had a lightning-quick zero to 60 time of just 4.7 seconds, and could climb all the way to 193 mph. This unusual combination of speed and utility undoubtedly helped swoon white-collar BMW executives into greenlighting the more modest production-ready version of the car, the X5 M, for release nearly a decade later.

Of course, that car didn't get the S70/2 V12 from the F1.

After developing that engine for McLaren, BMW's engineers built a more powerful variant called the S70/3. Eventually, BMW ended up with an iteration known as the P75, the "P" designating it as a race engine in the company's lineup. This platform would end up powering the V12 LM and V12 LMR Le Mans prototypes, all with McLaren F1 heritage running through their veins.