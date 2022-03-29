This Horrid Honda Civic Is the Lamborghini Aventador We Have at Home

There are some damn impressive supercar replicas out there, some of which aren't even embarrassing to be seen in. Once again, though, we are reminded that such cars are the exception rather than the rule, by this 2009 Honda Civic in Atlanta, Georgia that looks like a Pontiac having an allergic reaction to DMT.

Currently listed for sale by Autoway of Atlanta is a Civic LX coupe with over 132,000 miles and a body conversion seemingly meant to resemble Lamborghini's outgoing flagship, the Aventador. I haven't been able to find any commercially available Aventador kits for the FG Civic, which to me would suggest this conversion is a one-off, and a costly one at that, given its extensive body, paint, and interior work. Its commissioner definitely cheaped out on the headlights, though, which certainly aren't authentic Aventador and appear to be aftermarket units for the last-gen Toyota Celica.