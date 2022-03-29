This Horrid Honda Civic Is the Lamborghini Aventador We Have at Home

It doesn't get any more Lamborghini aft of the face, as instead of a mid-mounted, 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12, this Honda still has its 140-horsepower, 1.8-liter four-banger linked to the front wheels by a five-speed automatic. The cabin is marginally more convincing, with a Lamborghini-badged wheel, quilted leather seats, and a bit of Alcantara (yuck) or suede on the door cards and console bin. Of course, the fact that the factory plastic dashboard remains on display limits this Civic's resemblance to a Lamborghini, as does its back seat—something the Aventador doesn't have.
Returning to the body, it's eminent this car's proportions are completely wrong, and that most of the Aventador's intakes have been filled in. Jutting side skirts don't improve things, nor do taillights that appear to be an array of LEDs mounted in a panel behind some acrylic (again, real Lambo parts are pricey). Looking beneath them only weakens the illusion further, the Honda's rear subframe being visible below the fake diffuser. I'm no Adrian Newey, but I doubt that generates any downforce.