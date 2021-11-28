Get It: Green 2006 Lamborghini Murciélago with 12K Miles and a Manual

When Luc Donckerwolcke designed the Lamborghini Murciélago, it was as if the gargoyles from the Notre Dame cathedral climbed down from their perches high above the nave to whisper in his ear. Its menacing expression greets you first and soaring peaks on the tips of the scissor doors drive your eye upward to the sky.

Now the gargoyles are speaking to you in the form of an auction on Bring a Trailer that’s offering a 2006 example of the supercar in its original Verde Ithaca hue. Or, as one commenter on the site called it, a “Lime Dreamsicle.” This gated manual Murciélago has only 12,000 miles on it, making it the answer to someone with deep pockets’ Lamborghini dreams.