Tesla, Elon Musk Sued by Shareholders Over Fraud and Robotaxi Claims

🧑‍⚖️ Elon Musk and Tesla were accused of securities fraud in a class action lawsuit filed by shareholders believing that the claims of self-driving vehicles and robotaxis were overstated and the vehicles are dangerous.

🔋 The Genesis Electrified G80 luxury sedan is dead due to the automaker adapting to “ever-changing consumer needs and market conditions,” according to spokesperson Jarred Pellat.

📉 Rivian reported a Q2 net loss of $1.1 billion as Lucid trimmed its 2025 production forecast, and both automakers warned of a bumpy road ahead citing the current administration’s policy changes.

🚙 The iconic Mercedes-Benz G-Class hit a milestone as the 600,000th G-Wagen rolled off the assembly line in the form of an electric G 580 with EQ Technology.

🏁 Willow Springs International Raceway announced its relaunch event for October 11.

