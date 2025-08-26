Tesla Lost $243M Autopilot Verdict After Rejecting $60M Settlement: TDS

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Good morning and welcome to The Downshift, or TDS for short.

Tight, Light, and right, TDS gathers all the automotive news simmering around the world and puts it in one place. Each story is summarized in a single sentence with a link for those looking to go deeper.

The first cup of coffee is gone, so let’s get into it.

🚘 What I’m driving: Today’s day two with the 2025 Ford Mustang GTD, and still am not allowed (yet) to provide driving impressions.

💰 As part of a request for legal fees from Tesla after a jury awarded a $243 million verdict in the 2019 fatal crash of an Autopilot-equipped Model S, the plaintiffs disclosed the automaker rejected a $60 million settlement.

🚙 The Audi Q3 Sportback debuted as a less practical and sportier-looking sibling to the regular Q3, with mainly a change to the roofline.

💾 The boss of Hyundai’s luxury division, Genesis, said its GV60 Magma will stand out from and rival BMW M and Mercedes-Benz AMG with software, not just hardware.

🧑‍⚖️ California’s New Car Dealers Association sued American Honda and Sony Mobility for trying to sell its Afeela electric car directly to consumers and bypassing Honda and Acura dealerships.

💶 The Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.3-1.6 owned by Formula 1 legend Aryton Senna is headed to auction in November via RM Sotheby’s with an estimated value of €255,000 to €290,000 ($296,346 to $337,021 at today’s exchange rate).

Have feedback on the formatting of TDS? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com