Listen to Mate Rimac Talk About the Bugatti Tourbillon Like a Proud Father

It’s easy to write off exotic cars as just accessories for the rich, the well-connected, and the “enthusiast” who’s more concerned with appreciation than driving enjoyment. After all, most of us will never be able to afford a $3,000,000 Bugatti Tourbillon or $5,000,000 Aston Martin Valkyrie. That sentiment aside, however, exotics are also incredible examples of rocket-science-level engineering and monumental attention to detail. This video recently uploaded to Bugatti’s YouTube channel shows exactly that.

It’s hosted by industry visionary Mate Rimac, the founder of Rimac, but also the CEO of Bugatti, so you know it’s going to be interesting right off the bat. Rimac is a supremely smart guy, but also very personable and even funny. In this episode of the Tourbillon video series, Rimac indulges in the wild engineering that makes this hypercar tick.

Rimac points out the drivetrain differences between the Chiron and the Tourbillon, explains how the transmission used to sit in front of the V16 engine but now sits behind it, and how the front axle doesn’t have a physical connection to the engine itself. He also elaborates on how the engine is actually mounted tilted at an angle and not flat, and how that allows a longer diffuser to be installed under the car. In turn, that diffuser helps generate more downforce and keeps Bugatti from having to install an obnoxious fixed rear wing on the back of the car.

The Tourbillon can be seen completely naked throughout the video, but several scenes show it in the wind tunnel or various sketches and engineering drawings. You truly feel like you get to know the car’s biggest strengths, and hearing it directly from Rimac definitely helps you understand what a massive undertaking it was to build this car.

Give the video a watch, I assure you that you’ll learn a thing or two!

