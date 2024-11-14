282 MPH: Bugatti Mistral Sets New Top Speed World Record for Open-Top Cars

Earlier this summer, Mate Rimac told The Drive that Bugatti would start chasing speed records again. At the time, it was easy to file the comment under “Things Automaker Executives Say.” But now I realize that he wasn’t just blowing some up our butts, as the French hypercar builder just sent the Bugatti Mistral down the track at a staggering 282 mph—with the top down.

In case you’re wondering, that’s a top-speed world record for what Bugatti calls an “open-top car.” The test took place at a high-speed testing facility in Papenburg, Germany, where the Veyron 16.4 reached 267.8 mph in 2010, an astonishing figure by any standards, but especially 14 years ago. This new record of 282 mph (453.91 km/h) officially dethrones America’s Hennessey Venom GT Spyder, which set the open-top record at 265.6 mph back in 2016.

The Mistral is powered by an 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W16 engine, which produces a thunderous 1,578 horsepower. The motor itself represents the closing of a chapter for the famed brand, as the upcoming Bugatti Tourbillon not only ditches the W layout but also features a plug-in hybrid setup.

Bugatti is only building 99 samples of the Mistral, though the specific unit that set this new record is an even more special model. Dubbed the Mistral World Record Car, the one-off model is already owned by one of the brand’s best customers and is said to cost upwards of $14,000,000. The reason for the extra coin is the car’s bare carbon and orange livery that signifies it has set a speed record for the automaker—something which the owner is familiar with, as he reportedly owns three of them; Chiron Super Sport 300+, Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse, and Veyron Super Sport. The owner’s identity is unknown, but judging by the decal in front of the car’s rear tires, their last name might be Singh.

Where ya at, Hennessey?

