SSC Claims It Set a New Top Speed World Record With 282.9-MPH Tuatara Re-Run

In a press release announcing the new record time, Shelby explained that Caplin even approached the record run differently than Webb did in October, driving the Tuatara more like a drag car:

“We took a different approach this time in accelerating the car to the higher speeds. Larry Caplin, who owns the car, used a ‘drag race’ style of acceleration during the record runs, pulling full throttle and boost for 40-50 seconds. Back in October we were leaning into the speed much slower and used only about 20-25 seconds of full throttle and boost during the run. The difference is impressive both performance and operation wise. Larry pulled off a run that was far more difficult, at least by a factor of four, than what we attempted in Nevada.”

The previous production car top speed record holder was the Koenigsegg Agera RS, which hit an average top speed of 277.9 mph. The Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ prototype later hit 304.77 mph, but because that speed was only achieved in one direction, it didn't count as a new record.