The New Ram 1500 Has ‘Plastic’ Control Arms, And That’s OK. Here’s Why

Every once in a while, someone sends me a viral truck video and asks, “Is this real?” Sometimes, the answer is yes, but more often than not, the answer is, “Well, kinda.” This Instagram Reel with four million views, calling out Ram‘s use of “plastic” upper control arms landed on my desk this week, and while it’s certainly causing a stir, it’s way overblown. I’ll explain why.

The video shows a couple of mechanics from All Win Automotive just trashing the design. “Shameful,” one of them says. “They made their crumple zone the control arms,” the other quips. And I can see why somebody might think that. It’s unusual to see plastic in a place where you normally see metal. They joke that it looks like a recycled milk crate, and really, they aren’t wrong.

All Win Auto via Instagram

But there’s more to it than that. I reached out to Ram for comment, and while I’m not in the business of taking PR people at their word, everything explained by the spokesperson here checks out:

“The upper control arm is the same part from the launch of the 2019 Ram 1500 (DT) and has been in reliable service for seven years (2018 CY launch). The arms are a composite that is integrated with a steel structure. We then e-coat the component to prevent corrosion.”

So, yes, it has a composite exterior. But inside, it’s still steel.

The spokesperson then responded to the criticism that Ram took the cheap route in using composites.

“The final piece is more expensive to build but offers a significant weight reduction vs. steel or aluminum,” they explained. “The design is part of a lightweighting strategy, substituting composites for metal—which offer high-tensile strength at very low weight. It also is important to note the load on upper control arms is negligible compared to the heavier load on lower arms, which helped create the opportunity.”

I’ve spoken with suspension engineers from multiple OEMs, and the consensus is that upper control arms don’t have to match the strength of the lowers. Lightweight is more valuable than high strength, even on heavy trucks. Another example is the Ford Bronco Raptor, a dune-bashing maniac on 37-inch tires that uses steel lower control arms but aluminum uppers because they simply aren’t that crucial for weight support. Aluminum isn’t the same as composite, I understand, but I have no reason to doubt the Ram’s inner steel structure is any less sturdy.

“Feel free to put a magnet next to the part,” the Ram spokesperson concluded.

Caleb Jacobs

There are undeniably horrendous examples of cost savings in modern cars and trucks. My mind goes to the Home Depot-grade fake wood used in the Tesla Model Y a few years back. But make sure to leave room for nuance, because not everything on the internet is as it seems.

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: caleb@thedrive.com