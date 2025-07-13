The New Mazda CX-5 Hybrid Was Delayed to Avoid a Repeat of the CX-50

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

2026 marks the first model year for a new generation of the Mazda CX-5, but the redesigned crossover’s most noteworthy new offering is still in development. Unlike the current CX-5, which is available in both naturally aspirated and turbocharged variants, the new car will launch with only the former; a 187-horsepower, 2.5-liter unit that carries over from the 2025. Extra oomph this time around will come in the form of a hybrid powertrain that we won’t see for at least another year. Why?

Simply put, it’s not ready yet.

“The Skyactiv Z with our in-house Mazda hybrid development? Well, quite frankly, the technology is still in development and our hope is really to develop a hybrid solution that reflects our driving DNA as much as possible,” said Stefan Meisterfeld, Mazda’s North American Vice President for Strategic Planning, in an interview with The Drive.

Mazda sells the CX-5’s sibling, the CX-50, with a Toyota-sourced hybrid system, which, while functional, falls flat in terms of driving engagement. Our reviewer called the powertrain “so coarse, and so unenjoyable to use” that it actually bummed him out to drive it. He did get within 1 mpg of Mazda’s claimed fuel economy figure, but at the end of the day, it felt “like something Mazda is forced to make, rather than something it wants to make.”

This time, Mazda wants to imbue the system with the sort of sporting character that its buyers expect. The trick, of course, is not compromising its efficiency in the process.

“It should really be something that on the one hand is very efficient, but on the other hand it’s also extremely fun to drive,” Meisterfeld added.

You’ll just have to wait for it. The CX-5 is due to hit showrooms early next year as a 2026; the hybrid isn’t due to land until the 2027 model year.

“We will launch with this SkyActiv-G engine and this is 90% of our customer base. I think that’s an important reference here. So we are quite confident that this will be a great engine for the first year,” said Meisterfeld.

And what about a plugin?

“At the moment, we are only talking about Skyactiv G and the hybrid system, not a plug-in hybrid system yet,” he said.

Hmm. Yet.

