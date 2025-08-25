Ford CEO ‘Refused To Do It’ When Team Pushed for Lincoln To Go All-Electric: TDS

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Good morning and welcome to The Downshift, or TDS for short.

Tight, Right, and light, TDS is a quick-hit rundown of all the latest automotive news bubbling from around the globe in one place. Grab a Po-Tart and a cup of coffee.

The first cup of coffee is gone here, so let’s get into it.

🚘 What I’m driving: I’ll be spending the next two days with the 2025 Ford Mustang GTD, but I can’t provide any driving impressions yet.

🔋 Ford CEO Jim Farley told Hagerty “The team really pushed me to have an all-electric lineup, and I refused to do it. And I’m sure glad we didn’t,” while noting the future of Lincoln is filled with a combination of combustion engines and hybrids along with extended-range EVs and maybe an “affordable EV Lincoln, with over-the-top color choice and over-the-top interior customization.”

🌲 The redesigned 2026 Subaru Outback is going to cost $36,445, which is a $5,030 price bump over the current model.

🚪 A patent filing for the electric Genesis GV90’s coach door system reveals how the suicide doors will work.

💸 The 2026 Audi lineup will receive price bumps ranging from $800 to $4,700, while the A7 model line is pared down to just the RS 7

🪫 Despite cratering sales, the Tesla Cybertruck Cyberbeast, the top-shelf tri-motor model, received. $15,000 price increase.

🚕 Waymo received a permit to test its autonomous taxis in New York City with a trained specialist behind the wheel.

🏁 Weekend Race Results:

NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero 400: Ryan Blaney for Team Penske Ford took the win at the final race of the regular season.

IndyCar Series Snap-On Milwaukee Mile 250: Christian Rasmussen of Ed Carpenter Racing took the win marking his first IndyCar career win.

Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix: Land Norris secured another win teammate Oscar Piastri locking out the 1-2 for McLaren.

MotorGP Hungarian Grand Prix: Marc Máquez for Ducati Lenovo took first place.

