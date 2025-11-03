Ford CEO Says China Can ‘Put Us All Out of Business:’ TDS

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Good morning and welcome to The Downshift, or TDS for short.

Tight, light, and right, TDS gathers the latest automotive news bubbling around the globe and puts it all in one spot. Stories are summarized in a single, sometimes rather long, sentence accompanied by a link for those seeking more information.

I’m back in the U.S. and barely have any idea what day or time it is, the first cup of coffee is gone and am pretty sure another five are required, so let’s get into it.

🚘 What I’m driving: Nothing at the moment, but an EV will be dropped off this morning for testing this week.

🇨🇳 Ford CEO Jim Farley compared China’s auto industry today to that of Japan in the 1980s during a CBS Sunday Morning interview noting, “They have enough [production] capacity in China with existing factories to serve the entire North American market, put us all out of business. Japan never had that, so this is a completely different level of risk for our industry.”

🛻 Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa said during the automaker’s Q3 shipments and revenue report that Ram will introduce two SRT-badged products in the next three months.

🇯🇵 Mazda quietly introduced a new corporate logo at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show.

🪫 Jaguar’s EV Grand Tourer reveal has been delayed until 2026 and the luxury car will start at $130,000.

🚀 Tesla CEO Elon Musk claimed on the Joe Rogan Podcast that the new Roadster will debut this year and implied it will fly.

💸 Audi cut its profitability guidance, again, citing economic challenges and competition.

🔌 Toyota revealed the bZ Time Attack concept that will be on display this week at the 2025 SEMA Show.

‼️ Ford recalled about 79,800 vehicles for door panel and lightbar issues.

🏁 Weekend Race Results:

NASCAR Cup Series – Ryan Blaney won for Team Penske

NASCAR Xfinity Series – Jesse Love won for Richard Childress Racing

