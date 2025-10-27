Porsche Planning Third Round of US Price Increases: TDS

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

💸 Porsche’s CFO said the German automaker will raise U.S. prices, again, marking the third time in recent months, as a result of the Trump administration’s tariffs; the executive also noted the automaker will end production of the gas-powered Macan in 2026, though shares of the automaker rose Monday based on the latest guidance outlook beyond 2025.

🔧 Toyota unveiled the Camry GT-S Concept ahead of the modified sedan’s 2025 SEMA debut.

👨‍💼 Ex-Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said his former employer might split up in the future, and the executive sees Tesla CEO Elon Musk exiting the auto industry.

‼️ Nearly 23,000 2025 Chevrolet Equinox EVs were recalled due to an issue that could result in tire tread separation.

🪦 Production of the current Toyota Supra will end in 2026, but a successor is possibly in the works.

‼️ The NHTSA is investigating whether 286,000 6.2-liter V8s from GM have an engine failure issue due to bearing failures.

🏁 Weekend Race Results:

Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix – Lando Norris won for McLaren and took the championship lead in the process.

NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 – William Byron won for Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.

NASCAR Xfinity Series IAA & Ritchie Bros. 250 – Taylor Gray won for Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

