Kia EV9 and EV6 Are Gaining a Tesla-Like Feature: TDS

Good morning and welcome to The Downshift, or TDS for short.

Tight, light, and right, TDS gathers the latest automotive news bubbling around the globe and places it all in one place. Stories are summarized in a single sentence accompanied by a link for those seeking more information.

No coffee here this morning, so let’s get into it.

🚘 What I’m driving: Spent the weekend hauling the family around town to soccer games and gymnastics in the 2025 Mercedes-Benz E 450 4Matic All-Terrain, and it reminded me just how wonderful and practical wagons are.

🔌 The Kia 2025 EV6 and 2026 EV9 EVs are about to gain plug & charge capabilities, meaning owners will be able to just plug their electric car into a charger and the charging session will begin without a need for a phone, credit card, apps, or any effort, just like Teslas at Superchargers.

🚙 The Lexus LX SUV returns for 2026 with a price increase of $500 after a mid-year price increase, which translates to the 2026 LX costing $107,950 while the lineup sees the addition of an F Sport Appearance Package on the LX 700h F Sport Handling model.

🚘 The front-wheel-drive 2026 Nissan Murano has exited the chat, making the model all-wheel-drive all the time with a new base price of $42,965 translating to a $1,000 price increase.

‼️ BMW recalled 196,000 vehicles due to an issue with the engine starter relay possibly corroding leading to overheating and short circuiting, which could lead to a fire; the issue also affects the Toyota Supra.

🏍️ Yamaha patented an electric motorcycle motor that makes noises and vibrates to simulate a gas-powered riding experience.

🏭 JLR plans to begin a phased manufacturing restart in the coming days.

🏁 Weekend Race Results:

NASCAR Cup Series – Chase Elliott won the Hollywood Casino 400.

NASCAR Xfinity Series – Brandon Jones won the Kansas Lottery 300.

FIA World Endurance Championship – Alpine Endurance Team took the win at the 6 Hours of Fuji.

MotoGP – Francesco Bagnaia took the win at the Japanese Grand Prix at Motegi.

NHRA – Doug Kalitta took the win in the Top Fuel class, Matt Hagan won the Funny Car class, Greg Anderson took the Pro Stock win, and Gaige Herrera won the Pro Stock Motorcycle class.

