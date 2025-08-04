Tesla Isn’t Paying Its Bills While Musk Gets $29B Payday: TDS

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Good morning and welcome to The Down Shift, or TDS for short.

The Down Shift is The Drive's new weekday early morning quick-hit news rundown bringing the latest automotive stories from around the globe.

Today marks the second week of TDS. Based on feedback, today's TDS will include a quick round up of all weekend race results.

TDS is not a full-featured news story or in-depth reporting. It's light, quick, and short, but heavy on news that keeps you informed heading into the day. Each story is summarized in a single sentence with a link providing the ability go to deeper for more information.

The first cup of coffee is gone here, so let’s get into it.

🚘 What I’m driving: I spent the weekend taking the 2025.5 Volvo XC90 T8 plug-in hybrid on a road trip up north, and learned a twin mattress, boxspring, associated frame, and bedding all fit in the back. The more you know!

💸 Tesla has not been paying bills leading some companies to file bankruptcy as the automaker approves a 96 million award of shares to CEO Elon Musk worth $29 billion, but a jury said Tesla was partly to blame in a fatal crash and it might cost the automaker $243 million, the automaker’s China-made EV sales fell 8.4% in July, and brand loyalty collapsed after Musk backed Trump.

🏎️ Aston Martin said it will sell its minority stake of its Formula 1 team to free up cash, but it will maintain its sponsorship agreement.

🔨 Bugatti teased a new car called Solitaire, which will debut on August 7 and is said to be the art of coachbuilding.

🔌 Electrify America has no plans on slowing its rollout of electric car chargers and the expansion of its fast-charging network despite the current administration and political climate.

💡 The Mercedes-Benz GLC EV electric crossover’s face was revealed with a grille covered in LED lights that has almost a retro vibe to it, all as the automaker pivots from an EV-only offensive to a mixed-powertrain defensive strategy.

🏭 Foxconn plans to sell its Lordstown assembly plant in Ohio for $88 million, which it bought from General Motors in 2022.

🏁 Weekend Race Results:

Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix: McLaren’s Lando Norris won after holding off Piastri with Mercedes’ George Russell coming in third.

NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350: William Byron from Hendrick Motorsports won, marking his second win of the season.

NASCAR Xfinity Series HyVee Perks 250: Sam Mayer from Haas Factory Team Ford took his first win of the season and the first or the Haas Factory Team.

USAC Indiana Sprint Week: The final race and weeklong championship at the Tri-State Speedway was won by Kevin Thomas Jr.

IMSA: BMW M Team RLL won in the GTP class while Paul Miller Racing took the GTD Pro class win.

