Tennessee Will Punish Teen Bullies With License Suspensions

Teen trolls in Tennessee may want to think twice before taking potshots at their peers (whether in person or online). Changes to a law that went into effect this month in Tennessee allow teen bullies’ driving privileges to be suspended for a year if they are found guilty of bullying or cyber-bullying. According to the The New York Times, critics aren’t entirely convinced that the potential consequences will deter adolescent misbehavior, but supporters of the new statute are calling it a potential win for both mental health and public safety.

Last year, Tennessee joined the overwhelming majority of states that legally define bullying and cyber-bullying, making both Class A misdemeanors. When that measure passed, some expressed concerns that the penalties were at times vague and inconsistent, and in their opinion, often inadequate. A year later, state lawmakers are still finding ways to give it more teeth—hence the newly added suspensions.

As of July 1, any minor found guilty of bullying or cyber-bullying in juvenile court will have their license pulled for a year, ABC News reports. An appeals process was baked in, allowing first-time offenders to apply instead for a restricted license that can be used only to travel to and from essential functions (work, legal proceedings, etc.). Those busted repeatedly need not apply.

But if the critics are correct (and they just may be), the young minds these laws are intended to influence may either ignore the potential consequences or simply not care about them. With kids demonstrating increased reluctance to get their licenses when they become eligible, the window for potential impact here is pretty narrow. Losing your license for a year at 16 or 17 isn’t the equivalent of social exile these days.

