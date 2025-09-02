Audi’s New TT Concept Accidentally Leaked: TDS

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Good morning and welcome to The Downshift, or TDS for short.

TDS returns after a long holiday weekend. Tight, right, and light, TDS gathers all the latest automotive news bubbling around the globe in one place. Stories are summarized in a single sentence with a link for those seeking more information.

The first cup of coffee is gone here, so let’s get into it.

🚘 What I’m driving: Spent the long holiday weekend with the family hauling boats around behind the 2025 Chevrolet Suburban High Country, and just have to say how lovely road trips are with GM’s Level 2 hands-free driver-assist system known as Super Cruise.

💦 Audi Canada posted a photo to Facebook of the TT Concept that is set to debut today ahead of the IAA Mobility Show in Munich.

🇸🇪 Production of the Volvo V90, which is already dead in the U.S. aside from the Cross Country model, is set to end in September as the automaker possibly considers a future without wagons in its lineup.

⚠️ Ford issued another whirlwind round of recalls including 105,441 Mustangs for a lighting issue, 499,129 Lincoln MKX and Ford Edge crossovers because a rear brake hose may rupture, 213,121 Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviators because of inoperative trailer lights, and 100,900 Ranger pickups because the air bags might tear.

💎 Bentley’s CEO said “digital will never be luxury,” noting the need for good craftsmanship and it’s not just about being expensive.

🧑‍🔧 Volvo’s CEO is aware the electric EX90 SUV is littered with software bugs and told the Financial Times the automaker is doing damage control as it races to patch the issues.

📱 iPhone manufacturer Foxconn said it’s still on track to sell an EV crossover in the U.S. this year in its quest to go global.

🏁 Weekend Race Results:

Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix: Oscar Piastri from McLaren took the checkered flag after a race full of disappointment for many.

NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington Raceway: Chase Briscoe of Joe Gibbs Racing took first place in the Cook Out Southern 500.

NASCAR Xfinity Series at Portland International Raceway: Connor Zilisch of JR Motorsports took the checkered flag.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Darlington Raceway: Corey Heim of Tricon Garage took first place.

IndyCar: Colton Herta of Andretti Global won the Borchettta Bouron Music City Grand Prix at Nashville Superspeedway.

WEC 6 Hours of Austin: The #12 Cadillac Hertz Team Jota took the win at the Circuit of The Americas (COTA).

Have feedback on the formatting of TDS? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com