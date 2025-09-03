Rivian CEO Says China’s ‘Cars Are Actually Better:’ TDS

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

🚨 A quick heads up, I'll be out on vacation (fishing) and will hand the TDS wheel over to Editor-In-Chief Kyle Cheromcha and Senior Editor Adam Ismail through Monday.

🚘 What I’m driving: the 2025 Chevrolet Suburban left and was replaced by a 2025 Cadillac Escalade V, and yes, that’s the supercharged one that does 0-60 mph in 4.4 seconds with 682 horsepower.

🇨🇳 Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe said everyone’s fixation on the cost of China’s EVs is wrong because it’s “that the technology is much better” and “if I were an existing manufacturer, I’d get less hung up on the cost and more focused on ‘the cars are actually better.'”

🤖 Waymo’s next stop for its self-driving taxis will be Denver and Seattle starting this week with both the Jaguar I-Pace SUV and Zeekr van.

📈 Audi plans to simplify its lineup with less options, less models, and less variants including going from over 100 steering wheel designs to just three or four in a bid to grow sales to 2 million annually in a bid to chase BMW.

📄 Tesla’s “Master Plan Part 4” is less focused on cars and building a business around selling vehicles and more of a mess laying out AI-driven products and services, unifying hardware and software, and robots, while also revealing two never before seen … vehicles that look like a Cyber SUV and Cyber Van, neither of which are likely to ever see the light of day.

🇸🇪 The electric Volvo EX60 will debut January 21, the Swedish automaker announced.

🪫 Volkswagen will pause production of the electric ID.4 in its Chattanooga, Tennessee plant in late October as part of a “market-driven decision, based on aligning our production volume to market demand,” spokesperson Michael Lowder said.

⚙️ Nissan Americas chairman Christian Meunier revealed the Z Nismo will gain a manual transmission option, as the sports car is currently only available with a 9-speed automatic transmission.

