“Let Me Know When Tesla Launches a Robotaxi,” Says Ex-Waymo CEO: TDS

Good morning and welcome to The Downshift, or TDS for short.

TDS is a short, quick-hit rundown of all the automotive news bubbling around the globe in one place.

Feedback on TDS content, features, and formatting is both welcome and encouraged as changes have been implemented along the way based on comments provided both below and via email (tips@thedrive.com).

The first two cups of coffee are gone here, so let’s get into it.

🚘 What I’m driving: The 2025 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS has left the driveway and been replaced with a massive three-row SUV, but more on that tomorrow.

🚕 Ex-Waymo CEO John Krafcik told Business Insider, “please let me know when Tesla launches a robotaxi –– I’m still waiting,” going on to note, “it’s (rather obviously) not a robotaxi if there’s an employee inside the car” and said “if they were striving to re-create today’s Bay Area Uber experience … looks like they’ve absolutely nailed it.”

🔋 Genesis has rethought its initial promise to be an all-electric brand by 2030 and will push its transition beyond the original timeline with hybrids inbound.

🛻 The 2026 Nissan Frontier debuted with a base price of $33,845 including a $1,695 destination fee, a new PRO-4X R trim with a 2.0-inch lift kit and Öhlins shocks, and a new line of Roush Performance parts will be available as bolt-on upgrades, though a supercharger isn’t on the list.

🚗 The Chrysler 300 will reportedly return in 2029 as an elegant sedan, though what will power the icon is unclear.

🌾 Tesla knows it messed up and is now offering optional turn signal stalks on the Model 3 in China for about $350, and these can be retrofitted to older models, though no word on when or if this will happen in the U.S. market.

🔌 An extended-wheelbase Tesla Model Y debuted for the Chinese market with seating for six including second-row captain’s chairs all for about $3,500 more than a standard Y.

