People Love the Dodge Dart So Much That They’re Still Buying New Ones in 2025

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

I can’t help but love Dodge Dart owners. I don’t know any of them personally, mind you, but even after talking some (rather tame, in my defense) smack about their rides, they came back at me with nothing but class. Well, the brotherhood of whatever the Dart represents has grown by another six this year, thanks to some leftover unsold examples that have apparently been sitting around somewhere for nearly nine years.

Look, we thought it was wild when Dodge dealers coughed one up that was “just” six years old, but what’s really remarkable here isn’t the fact that a Dart sold at all in 2025; that happened last year, too. No, we’re shocked they managed to sell a half-dozen in a single quarter. Where in the world did they come from?

Were they hiding behind a row of unsold Journeys or something? That’s only kind of a joke; Dodge sold one of those earlier this year, too.

But this all has me wondering: Just how many Darts are still out there? Since Dodge’s official inventory search is limited to just 2024 and 2025 models, it’s impossible to search for something that was discontinued way back in 2016. Obama was still president when these things shipped to dealers. Unreal.

Got a line on a brand-new Dart still sitting in dealer inventory? Drop us a tip at tips@thedrive.com.