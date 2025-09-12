Ram Gives Up On Its Electric Truck

The biggest car news and reviews, minus the BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

About three years ago, Ram proclaimed that it was making a full-sized EV pickup truck. The last we’d heard about it, in May, it was being delayed for the umpteenth time to 2027. Now, Ram has officially bailed on the project altogether. A press release went out today confirming that Stellantis‘ truck brand “will discontinue development of a full-size BEV pickup.” Bummer.

Here’s the full statement, such as it is:

“As demand for full-size battery-electric trucks slows in North America, Stellantis is reassessing its product strategy and will discontinue development of a full-size BEV pickup. As part of this, Ram is renaming its REEV-powered pickup to Ram 1500 REV (formerly Ramcharger). This vehicle will set a new benchmark in the half-ton segment, offering exceptional range, towing capability and payload performance.”

It’s a little confusing, but to be clear: The Ram REV was supposed to be a full-battery EV while the Ramcharger was supposed to be a range-extended EV pickup. Now the old REV is dead, there will be no full BEV Ram, but the Ram REV name will be used on the truck with a V6 range extender that’s still coming and the “Ramcharger” name goes back to Stellantis’ island of misfit IP.

This is the 2026 Ram REV, which is not a BEV, but an EV with a V6 gasoline range extender. Stellantis

I’m guessing the quickly evaporating EV incentives had Ram’s product planners panicking, and well, here we are.

So like i said, the range-extended electrified Ram truck will now be called Ram REV instead of Ramcharger. It’s still pretty cool-sounding setup, with a 92 kWh battery pack and on-board 130 kW generator, it has 250 kW (front) and 248 kW (rear) electric drive modules plus solid towing (14,000 pounds) and payload (2,625 pounds) targeted specs. Its V6 gas range extender should make it more practical than a full BEV for a lot of people in the short-term future, anyway.

Still, it’s disappointing to see a hyped project get permanently shelved. And from where I’m sitting, this makes Stellantis look pretty short-sighted. Yeah, V8s are enjoying a little roar of glory as environmental regulations are gutted, but I still think battery EVs have a brighter future than Hemis.

I wonder if the Jeep Recon will make it to production at this point.

Got a tip? Drop us a line at tips@thedrive.com.