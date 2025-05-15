Ram Announced an EV in 2021. It’s Been Delayed Again Until 2027

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Ram’s original promise of a full-size, full-electric pickup on the market in 2024 never came true. What’s more, it sounds like there’s still quite a bit of a wait. After already postponing the Ram 1500 REV’s launch to 2025, Stellantis has confirmed to Crain’s Detroit Business that it’s being delayed once more: the electric Ram will now go on sale in summer 2027 as a 2028 model year vehicle in response to “slowing consumer demand for half-ton BEV pickups.”

Official word that Ram would introduce an electric truck dates back all the way to 2021. In February 2023, the company unveiled a Ram 1500 REV that looked very production-ready, set to go for the following year. By late 2024, the Ram REV was still not on sale and it was eventually punted to 2026, with the gas range-extended Ramcharger given priority despite also being delayed. Now, “2026” has become “summer 2027.”

Yes, folks—if launches for both products go as currently scheduled, we’ll actually get Grand Theft Auto VI before an electric Ram pickup truck.

Ram 1500 Ramcharger.

Speaking of the range-extended Ramcharger which was supposed to drop late last year, it’s also being pushed back to Q1 2026. A Ram rep told CDB that this is being done to “extend the quality validation period.”

Years late and less capable than promised seems to be a theme with certain electric pickups. Not only has the 1500 REV been pushed three years out from its original release date (thus far), but earlier in 2025, a leaked notice to suppliers suggested that the planned 500-mile long-range version had been canceled, leaving the 350-mile standard range as the only option.

