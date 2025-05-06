New GTA 6 Trailer Is Here, and Vice City’s Cars Have Never Looked Better

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Hot on the heels of announcing that Grand Theft Auto VI won’t be releasing until about a year from now, Rockstar decided to throw us a bone with a second trailer. It’s been a minute since the first one dropped, and of course, we were eager to take inventory of the new installment’s automotive goodies. While there are quite a few repeats, there are also some noteworthy new additions, especially if you’re a fan of made-up muscle machines that look an awful lot like Ford products.

We start off with a pair of them, in fact. The first appears to be one of the game’s hero cars—a Vapid of unknown name modeled after the real-life Ford Ranchero. In the same scene, another of our main cast members arrives in another Vapid, this one a modern pickup. The hood decal says “Caracara,” which is a bird of prey. You know, like a raptor? It also literally translates to “faceface” in English, which could be Rockstar’s way of telling us something about this Brian guy. Keep an eye on him.

From there, we follow Jason as he heads into Vice City, where the roads are dominated by even more pickup trucks. Here we can see a Bison (a Ram equivalent) pulling a jet-ski, and an older Sandking or similar with its two-tone burnt orange and faded white combo. We also see a Invetero Coquette D10 (C8 Corvette) lurking a couple cars ahead.

Rockstar Games

As Jason makes his way into town, Rockstar gets a chance to show off some of GTA VI’s lighting effects. A bust-in-progress involves both Taurus- and Crown-Vic-style police cruisers, and the former’s lights put on quite a show for the “camera.” Peep the commuter train passing over the road as well—nice little cinematic detail.

Rockstar Games

From there, the trailer progresses into a sequence of blink-and-you’ll-miss-’em story cuts, and the next good look we get at any sort of land vehicle is around the 2:00 mark, where a dual-rear-axle Bison is doing a full Fast Five with a safe or vault of some sort in tow. A few seconds later, we’re back in Vice City in daylight, where a series of sporty and exotic cars including a Bravado Banshee (Viper), a Pfister Comet (911), and an updated Schafter (S-Class), are stopped at an intersection. It’s definitely nice to see some older, fan-favorite vehicles mixed in with the new metal, as it indicates they’ll get a comprehensive boost in quality relative to their appearances in GTA V.

Rockstar Games

Rockstar also sent along a few images that weren’t part of the trailer, including one showing the detailed interior of what appears to be a Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire (an amalgamation of the supercharged Camaro and Challenger variants).

Rockstar Games

Later on, we see Jason riding a motorcycle, where the combination of exquisite materials and ray-traced reflections makes the bike’s chromed headlight pod appear impressively lifelike. And, as the trailer fades out, we get one more look at the ratty Malibu knock-off being used by our protagonists for their Bonny-and-Clyde antics. It’s the same orange getaway car that was featured in the first clip, looking quite slick here in the fading sunlight.

We won’t be getting our hands on GTA VI until next May (at least), so here’s hoping Rockstar keeps up the steady drip of teaser content. It’s going to be a loooong wait.

Got tips? Send ’em to tips@thedrive.com