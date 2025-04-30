This $8.7 Million Mansion For Sale Comes With Its Own Drive-Thru Car Wash

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

If you missed your chance to buy the $15 million mansion with a drive-through car wash that was listed for sale in 2021, or if you didn’t like the idea of living in Minnesota, you’re in luck. Another mansion equipped with a commercial-style car wash is about to hit the market. It’s cheaper than the one listed four years ago, it’s sitting on a 30-acre plot, and it’s located less than 10 minutes from Ann Arbor, Michigan.

This massive property is located on 5140 Turtle Point Drive, northwest of Michigan. It’s not particularly car-themed, but it’s certainly enthusiast-friendly, regardless of where you stand on the collector/hoarder spectrum. Beyond the 30 acres, there’s a 10-car garage, a second garage, and other covered storage spaces, according to the Zillow listing. But the real party trick is the aforementioned car wash. It looks like one you could find anywhere in the country, except it’s private. No more lines, and no more coins.

Zillow

Of course, you’ll need to find the time to wash your vehicles. The property also includes a nearly 10,000-square-foot Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired house, a recreational building with a sports court, an indoor pool, a fitness center, a spa, a game room, a playground with a trampoline, an outdoor tennis court, a craft room, a greenhouse, and a library with a ping-pong table, among numerous other amenities. There’s even an ice-skating rink, and it looks like the Zamboni pictured in the listing photos might be included in the sale.

All of it can be yours for $8,750,000. Is it just me, or does that almost sound like a bargain? I mean, you’re basically buying a small village.

