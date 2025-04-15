Ferrari F40, Rolls-Royce Wagon, Singer 911: Inside Dario Franchitti’s Garage

Sign up for The Drive Daily Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

British racing driver Dario Franchitti became the envy of every enthusiast when he purchased a Rolls-Royce Wraith Shooting Brake built by Dutch coachbuilder Niels van Roij Design. Against a great many odds, the two-door wagon isn’t the coolest car in his collection. He’s got a garage full of awesome cars, motorcycles, and memorabilia, and he recently gave The Late Brake Show an all-inclusive tour of his car cave.

Born in Scotland, Franchitti spent about 15 years living in Nashville, Tennessee, before moving to England, where his newly built garage is located. What immediately stands out is the neatness of it all: There are no tools lying around, no oil stains on the floor, and the place is stunningly well-illuminated. The building doubles as his office, so there’s a desk, furniture, and shelves with various trophies and helmets. Some of the memorabilia he has collected over the years is displayed, including one of the original drawings of Gordon Murray’s T.50.

His cars are parked right across from his office, so he’s got one hell of a view when he’s sitting at his desk. One of his most prized classics is a Ferrari F40 he purchased at 25 years old in 1999. Over a quarter of a century later, Franchitti says that the F40 still scares him when he drives it the way it was designed to be driven. “Every time I get in it and I drive it somewhat spiritedly, I don’t get out without a little shake. It’s still that much of an animal,” he told The Late Brake Show host Jonny Smith. “I adore it. This is a Franchitti family heirloom,” he added.

His other cars are all equally impressive in their own way. There’s a Porsche Carrera GT, a Ferrari F355, a Lancia Delta Integrale that he’s kept mostly stock, and an Aston Martin Vantage V8. The Singer-built Porsche 911 deserves a special mention. Franchitti configured it himself and drew inspiration from the 911 Turbo (930) that his father owned when he was a kid. But coolness is only part of the story; Franchitti explains that cars are about the memories created when you’re driving them, like a last-minute trip from Scotland to Monaco in the F355.

While there’s no theme to the collection, Franchitti admits that he has a penchant for red cars. It started with the 930 his father purchased in 1980, which was finished in Guards Red. His dad later sold the coupe to fund Franchitti’s burgeoning racing career. Years later, Franchitti found the car, bought it at an auction, had it fully restored, and gave it back to his dad, which is about the kindest thing I’ve heard all month.

The Late Brake Show via YouTube

The pillow that’s on the couch in his office sums it up well: “It’s not hoarding if your shit is cool.”

