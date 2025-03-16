Subaru Impreza Driver Sends It Up Maine Ski Slope, Disaster Ensues

A New England driver must’ve misread his Subaru‘s symmetrical all-wheel drive badge as skedaddle. Or rather, ski-daddle (terrible, I know) for tracking his car down the slopes. Too bad his self-built winter course wasn’t on his property but instead at the very nice Sunday River ski resort in Maine. Oops.

The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office announced via Facebook that a local Maine man allegedly crashed his Subaru Impreza through the ski lift scan gates and drove up the slope behind the South Ridge Lodge, seen on the map below, gashing “deep ruts” into the surface. The area is a convergence of novice green runs and some freestyle terrain, so not the steepest stuff. He somehow got away.

Working with the resort’s security team, sheriff’s deputies were able to confirm the vehicle as a 2022 Impreza. The 33-year-old male suspect was also quickly identified, but he apparently has a knack for scurrying. The sheriff’s office said, “Many unsuccessful attempts were made to find and arrest the suspect.”

After eluding authorities for a few days, the man was eventually taken into custody and booked into the county jail without incident. He was charged with aggravated criminal mischief and violation of conditions of release.

Sunday River says the damage to the slopes and gates was “extensive” with estimated repair costs to exceed $45,000. The Subie didn’t fare well either, exhibiting excessive body damage when found at the suspect’s home.

Next time, just rent the skis. Would be less fun than winter racing, sure, but a hell of a lot cheaper and probably no jail time, too.