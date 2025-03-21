Nurse Rallies Car Community to Bring 11-Year-Old Cancer Patient a Great Show

Alex Young is an 11-year-old boy from Massachusetts who’s been battling cancer since age four. But the illness doesn’t define him. He also has a passion most of you reading this can relate to: Cars. This week, his nurse rallied the local car community and law enforcement to organize a drive-by car show for the lad to enjoy. And as a car nut from the Bay State myself, I must say I’m proud of how well the local car community showed up.

WCVB 5 talked to Susan Nipoti, Young’s nurse, who told the outlet that she made a Facebook post (with Young’s family’s blessing) calling for locals with cool cars to come by, and “within just hours” people had mobilized. On Thursday, an impressively diverse group of enthusiast cars paraded through a cul-de-sac for Young to look at and enjoy. He got to sit in at least one Lamborghini, too.

“It’s just amazing that so many people care and do things like this, and he’s loving it,” the boy’s grandmother Kathleen Young told the local ABC station. “He’s a fighter, but he’s just loving this today.” The Whitman Police Department, presiding over the town this took place in, uploaded the news broadcast to its Facebook page.

The clip is only a couple of minutes long, but it captures a better mix of machines than I’ve seen at some car shows out in California. Everything from modern muscle cars to classic American iron, Japanese tuner cars, supercars, old and new trucks, and even a Ford GT40 made an appearance. That last one might be a replica, but still.

Massachusetts is, in my opinion, a challenging place to be a car enthusiast. The weather’s often bad, roads are salted aggressively and many roads are in rough shape, population density is high, and automotive regulations are strict. But the state still has tracks, events, and as evidenced by this clip, a great automotive community.

