The Largest, Most Powerful John Deere Tractor Ever Is This 830-HP, $1.2M Behemoth

John Deere has made plenty of big machinery in the past, but this one is the green-and-yellow’s largest ever. It’s called the 9RX 830, and thanks to its 18-liter turbodiesel engine, it’s also the most powerful Deere yet. If you have thousands of acres that need to be taken care of—and fast—then this is the one for you.

Deere’s 9 Series Tractors are not brand new, and of course, we don’t talk about farm vehicles too often here. But a video of the 9RX in action caught our attention and we thought car fans would appreciate the majesty of this monster. There are three “high-horsepower” 9RX models: the 710, 770, and the mightiest 830. Deere proclaims these “can seed with twice the cart load in the hills and go 1 mph (1.6 kmh) faster while doing it compared to our previous 9RX models.”

You don’t have to know much about tractors to understand that 830 horsepower and 3,123 lb-ft of torque is a lot of power. All that twist comes from a JD18 six-cylinder diesel engine, which runs a series turbocharger setup and weighs 4,672 pounds on its own. The 21-speed transmission doesn’t figure into that weight, by the way. Importantly, the 9RX 830 operates without diesel exhaust fluid. That means farmers might need DEF for their Cummins or Power Stroke pickup, but not their tractor.

The 9RX 830’s spec list is longer than a CVS receipt, so rest assured it doesn’t stop with the engine. The hydraulic system can run 168 gallons per minute when fitted with the optional triple pump—more than enough for most attachments, even those appropriately sized for such a massive machine. And because it’s so stout, it’s rated to handle a max ballast weight of 84,000 pounds.

Behold: The 9RX 830’s big boy J18 turbodiesel engine. John Deere

I could ramble on for longer about the rig’s cab and how spacious it is, or how John Deere labels it as “autonomous-ready,” but I won’t. To be fair, without riding in it, I can’t tell you anything about what the 9RX 830 is like to operate. I can, however, show you that video of one out working in a field:

Man, I love the Big Tractor Power channel on YouTube.

Anywho. The 9RX 830 looks like one heck of a machine, and with a base machine price of $1,226,908, I hope it is. You may or may not be able to work on it yourself, but when your rig costs that much, I think I’d rather let the dealer handle it instead.

Take a look through some of JD’s catalog shots of this immense machine. And if you’re curious about more details, there’s a build-and-price page where you can explore the full set of 9RX factory options.

John Deere

