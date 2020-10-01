How the Makers of Fast Five Built a Drivable Bank Vault for That Crazy Chase Scene

Remember that scene from Fast Five where Vin Diesel and Paul Walker steal a bank vault and tow it behind two Dodge Chargers? The scene is arguably one of the most iconic chase sequences in the entire Fast and Furious franchise, and took stunt coordinators countless hours of meticulous planning and fabrication to make it possible. However, there's something you probably didn't know: someone was actually driving one of the vaults from the inside.

As you might have guessed, the 10-minute scene resulted in quite a bit of planned demolition. In some shots the vault tumbled down the road and in others it smashed through a building and was being used as a makeshift wrecking ball. One size—or rather one vault—didn't fit all, so the stunt team behind the madness built multiple examples of seven different vaults to fit the needs of the movie.

Craig Lieberman, a technical advisor for the Fast and Furious franchise and the original owner of several movie cars, pointed out on Instagram that one of the vaults used in Fast Five was far from just a dead hunk of metal. His particular post shows off a different drivable vault car used in Fast and Furious Live, but it's a perfect example of just how necessary a drivable example of the vault was.

To make the vault chase scene in Fast Five work, the prop team chopped up a GM square body pickup (properly equipped with a manual transmission, mind you) and stuffed it inside a fake vault that would be used for at least one driving scene. The bed was cut off and a makeshift rear suspension affixed directly behind the cab. The tiny truck was then encased in box steel and metal plates welded around it.