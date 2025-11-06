GTA 6 Delayed by Another Six Months

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Hyped for the next Grand Theft Auto? So are we. I signed off in that article by saying we’d be waiting until at least May of next year for GTA 6’s release, and sure enough, my hedging was warranted. The wait—already so excruciatingly long that has been endlessly memed—has been extended. Uh, again. This time around, Rockstar Games has set a release date of November 19, 2026.

I’d love to be able to tell you that release date is final, but as we’ve already learned, that way lies madness. If there’s any good news here, it’s that we’re getting this straight from the source:

“We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realize has been a long wait,” Rockstar said on social media (also embedded below), “but these extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve.”

Hi everyone,



Grand Theft Auto VI will now release on Thursday, November 19, 2026.



We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realize has been a long wait, but these extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and… pic.twitter.com/yLX9KIiDzX — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 6, 2025

Rockstar’s first GTA 6 trailer came out nearly two years ago, in December of 2023. The second (which I linked above) dropped just six months ago—a year ahead of its expected release. Oops.

And we’re not the only ones disappointed. Rockstar’s parent company, Take-Two Interactive, took a swift one to the backside in the wake of the announcement.

