Ineos Raises Prices Up to 11% to Offset New Tariffs

The shadow of the U.S.’s newly imposed tariffs will first shroud industries in disruption before the promised “tremendous growth” comes. The immediate effects of the 25% tax on imported vehicles and parts have led to the stockpiling of inventories and layoffs due to production stoppages, but also pre-tariff discounts from a few automakers with stateside manufacturing. However, boutique builders like Ineos Automotive, who rely on non-U.S. plants, will have to pass the buck to consumers. For now, that buck equates to a price hike of up to 10%.

U.K.-based Ineos currently offers two vehicles, the Grenadier SUV and the Grenadier Quartermaster pickup. Both are built in Hambach, France. For the SUV, the increase is a modest 5%, for a new price of $80,455 including shipping, per the company’s April 4 announcement. Those considering the truck will not be so lucky.

Already subjected to the 25% chicken tax, which was imposed in the ’60s, the Grenadier Quartermaster will get tagged with the additional 25% import tax as well. Being a small automaker, Ineos can’t take in the entirety of the now 50% tariff rate. And, so, the new Quartermaster starting price is $94,500, an 11% increase.

“Now that we’re all in a new era of uncertainty, I think it’s crucial for us to be really clear with our customers,” said Ineos Automotive CEO Lynn Calder in a separate statement. “With orders placed from April 3 onwards, we’ve sheltered customers from the full impact of the tariffs, but it’s just impossible for us to absorb the whole 25% tariff cost.”

To that end, all Ineos vehicle orders placed before April 3 are price-protected. Buyers will not be charged additional tariff-related fees at delivery. “Customers will pay no more than what they signed up for,” confirmed Calder.

According to Automotive News, current dealership inventory will not be affected by the price hikes, either, and reports that the company is moving forward with its growth plans and dealer expansion. As of January, Ineos had a 26-location dealer network spread across Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. The goal is to increase that footprint to 40 sites by the end of the year.

“Until EU politicians get off their hands and make a deal with the U.S., we’re doing what we can as a small competitive brand to protect our valued U.S. customers from the tariff price increases,” said Calder.

As with many automakers, North America is the largest market for Ineos. In 2024, Ineos reported 8,000 deliveries of its Grenadier SUV, while the first U.S. shipment of the pickup arrived last month.

