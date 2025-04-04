Employee Pricing Returns at Stellantis and Ford Amid Customer Uncertainty

Sign up for The Drive Daily Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Ford and Stellantis both announced new employee pricing incentive programs this week for customers nationwide in an attempt to offset the gloomy economic forecast—and perhaps get some shoppers in the door before tariffs begin to drive up pricing in dealer inventories.

Per Automotive News, Stellantis will offer customers the option of either its existing cash incentives or the new employee pricing program through the end of April. Ford’s “From America, For America” employee pricing campaign will run until June 2. Like everything else about the current state of the world, assume both of those dates are subject to change at pretty much any moment.

As you can see from the screen capture below, the existing offers at Stellantis are nothing to sneeze at. On top of that, the company slashed pricing across its brands for 2025 as part of a broader strategy to stimulate sales. The company just halted production at four of its assembly lines—two in Canada (Dodge Charger and Chrysler Pacifica) and two in Mexico (Jeep Compass and Wagoneer S) in response to the administration’s import tariffs.

Existing offers available for the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe. Screenshot via Jeep.com

As usual, the fun stuff (think Ram RHO and Wrangler Rubicon 392) is exempt from manufacturer incentives.

Ford, meanwhile, is on the cusp of launching the updated Bronco Sport and Maverick. These two models anchor the bottom end of Ford’s SUV and pickup lineups, respectively, and both are assembled in Hermosillo, Mexico. The Maverick, which Ford celebrated for its sub-$20k launch price, has already seen its base model’s starting MSRP inflate by 35%.

General Motors seems content with its current incentive strategy for the time being. According to AN, they have no plans to shake things up for April.

