2025 Ford Maverick Fixes Every Issue You Probably Had With It for $27,890

Ford has never had a problem selling the Maverick. In fact, it’s had a problem keeping up with demand. Customers love the Blue Oval’s smallest pickup and the order books haven’t slowed down much since its launch in 2022. Ford updated it for 2025 anyway, taking customer advice to heart to make an already beloved truck even better while starting at $27,890 out the door.

Visually, the 2025 Ford Maverick isn’t that much different from the model it replaces but its updates are significant enough to make customers want to trade their leases in early. New angular headlights replace the old block-shaped ones, the redesigned grille ditches the old horizontal bar for a cleaner look, and the lower front fascia has more trim to make it pop. Higher trim levels also get new LED headlights and 19-inch wheel options. A few new colors are available, too, such as Velocity Blue and Eruption Green (yay, more greens).

Many customers will feel heard when they see the new interior improvements. The biggest change is to the infotainment screen—a relatively massive 13.2-inch display, which Ford claims is the largest in its class. The new screen replaces both the old 8-inch screen and the oddly shaped and sized cubby that sat next to it. Maverick forums were filled with customers who felt like the latter was wasted space and many struggled to find much use in it. But it’s gone now, replaced with Ford’s most advanced Sync 4 system, which is standard on all Mavericks. That new infotainment system is coupled with a new digital gauge cluster that replaces the old analog gauges.

Ford added a few more customer requests to the cabin, including wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as an optional 360-degree camera and Pro Trailer Hitch Assist with Pro Trailer Backup Assist. The latter two are probably more helpful on the Maverick than on any other Ford truck, as most Maverick owners aren’t as used to towing as, say, Super Duty owners. Both are standard on Lariat and Tremor trims. Standard on all Mavericks is Ford Co-Pilot360, which comes with active safety features like automatic emergency braking, lane-keep assist, and automatic LED high beams. Higher trim levels get adaptive cruise control with lane-centering, stop-and-go, and speed limit sign-recognition technology.

However, the biggest customer request is the addition of all-wheel drive for the hybrid Maverick. One of the current Mavericks’ biggest selling points is the 2.5-liter hybrid powertrain’s 42 mpg in the city, but it’s always been limited to front-wheel drive. Now, customers can spec the Maverick hybrid with all-wheel drive and still get 40 mpg city. Additionally, the hybrid is now also available with the 4K Towing Package, which bumps its max trailer capacity up to 4,000 pounds thanks to an updated CVT.

The current Ford Maverick’s Tremor Off-Road Package has now become its own model, just like on F-150. It’s essentially the same as the old Maverick with the Tremor Package—the off-road-tuned suspension, skid plates, advanced 4WD system, twin-clutch rear differential, 4WD lock, unique wheels, and all-terrain tires—just with some added unique looks.

Ford was wise to listen to customer feedback and quickly improve its incredibly popular truck. When you have a hit on your hands, you don’t take it for granted. And the new Maverick keeps the good parts of its recipe while improving on its shortcomings. Now if only Ford would replace the rotary shifter with a lever, customers might not have anything else to complain about.

Orders for the 2025 Maverick open August 1.

