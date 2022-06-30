If You’ve Got a Ford Maverick on Order, You Might Be Waiting for MY2023

Select folks who have placed orders for a 2022 Ford Maverick may not be getting their trucks as planned thanks to supply chain issues.

Found posted multiple times in a Maverick owners' Facebook group, Ford sent out a letter—the authenticity of which was confirmed to The Drive by the automaker itself—to select order holders saying, "Strong demand and global supply chain constraints continue to delay the scheduled production date and delivery of your Maverick. We have now reached a point where there is a strong likelihood we will be unable to produce your Maverick order within these constraints." This is all happening in spite of Ford putting a pause on new orders back in January.

The note goes on to outline two ways of moving forward: keep the order and remove some options to increase the likelihood it'll actually get built as a 2022 model year, or convert it into a reservation for a 2023 model year truck—scheduled to begin production later this year—with a "special private offer discount." When I asked Ford for more details, the company didn't offer much regarding the 2023 conversion option's discount, recommending would-be owners contact their specific dealership in August for more info. But the automaker did outline a list of specific 2022 options that are hindering production.

"With the unforeseen and unprecedented challenges with the supply chain are currently impacting the following optional features and packages on Maverick:

Co-Pilot360 package (optional on XL, XLT, and Lariat trims)

XLT Luxury package (optional on XLT trim)

Lariat Luxury package (optional on Lariat trim; requires Co-Pilot360 package)

Spray-In Bedliner (optional on XL, XLT, and Lariat trims; included in Lariat Luxury package)

Cargo Management System (optional on XL, XLT, and Lariat trims; included in XLT & Lariat Luxury packages)

Hard Trifold Tonneau Cover (optional on XL, XLT, and Lariat trims)

Splash Guards, Molded, Front and Rear (optional on XL, XLT, and Lariat trims)"

The 2022 Maverick Hybrid, meanwhile, has been booked-out since December and orders for the 2023 Hybrid will reopen sometime this summer.

Below is the letter that went out to some Maverick order holders on Wednesday.

