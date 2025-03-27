2026 GMC Sierra EV Starts at $28K Less Than Before, Adds AT4 Off-Road Trim

The GMC Sierra EV lineup is expanding for the third time in as many model years. For 2026, the electric pickup expands from just one trim to three. The introduction of an AT4 will give the Sierra EV some off-road chops, while the new Elevation model will slash the Sierra EV’s base price by nearly $28,000.

As dramatic as that sounds, it’s merely a product of GM’s recent EV launch strategy. Like the Hummer EV, the electrified Sierra debuted for 2024 with just one trim: the Denali Edition 1. Equipped exclusively with the Max Range battery and virtually every feature GMC could throw at it, it was a six-figure proposition with essentially zero built-in price flexibility. Some relief came when it was joined for 2025 by the Denali Extended Range, which knocked $10,000 off the Sierra’s base price, but we’re still talking about a $90,000 truck. For 2026, that figure is finally coming down to earth.

The Elevation will now be the entry-level Sierra EV, and at $64,495 with destination, it’s only about $5,000 more than an equivalent Sierra 1500 (gas or diesel). GMC did not have power, torque or range figures to share just yet for the Standard Range model, but the Elevation Extended Range will pack 645 horsepower and 765 lb-ft of torque—that’s (coughs) slightly more than you get from the optional 5.3-liter V8 or 3.0-liter diesel options available in the Sierra 1500.

It gets many of the niceties of the higher-spec Sierra EV AT4 and Denali (including the 16.8-inch infotainment display and MultiPro Tailgate), and can be optioned with some of the features that come standard on the Denali, such as Super Cruise and a 7.2-kilowatt “Energy Transfer Pro” power station. The Elevation will be available with the Standard- and Extended-Range batteries; the latter offers an estimated 390 miles on a single charge, and it can tow up to 12,500 pounds. It also offers a Denali-matching payload capacity of 2,250 pounds.

Also new for 2026 is the AT4, which will mirror the same package offered on the Sierra 1500. Starting at $81,395 with the Extended Range powertrain (tweaked to 625 hp and 775 lb-ft of torque), it gets you the same niceties found in a well-equipped Elevation, plus several AT4-specific upgrades. You get another two inches of ground clearance, standard 4-wheel steer w/ CrabWalk, and an AT4-Exclusive ‘Forest Storm’ interior.

The AT4 also comes standard with Super Cruise and can be equipped with a 10.2-kilowatt version of GMC’s power station. Towing capacity on the AT4 tops out at a respectable 12,300 pounds, and it can be equipped with the Max Range battery, which offers up to 460 miles on a charge.

Look for the 2026 GMC Sierra EV to begin arriving in dealerships this summer. Here’s a full pricing breakdown by trim and battery option: