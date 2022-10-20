2024 GMC Sierra EV vs. 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning and 2022 Rivian R1T: How the Electric Trucks Compare

The number of electric pickup trucks has grown by one with the introduction of the GMC Sierra EV. Sure, it's basically a rehashed version of the Silverado EV, but it does have some unique features, an all-new body, and a trim-specific interior in the Denali. How does it stack up to its closest competition from the Blue Oval and upstart Rivian? We have the specs for you to see yourself.

Be aware that GMC has not released many details of the lower-trim versions of the truck. For the sake of comparison, we'll be using the top trim Denali Edition 1, which we know the most about. When the cheapest, roughly $50,000 version of the Sierra is announced, we'll have enough information to do a comparison of some of the cheaper offerings out there.

2024 Sierra EV Denali Edition 1

Price: $108,695

Horsepower: 754 hp

Torque: 785 lb-ft

Dimensions: TBD

Max Towing: 9,500 pounds

Max Payload: 1,300 pounds

Battery: TBD (likely around 200kWh)

Range: 400 miles (targeted EPA-estimated range)

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning

Price: $53,769 base trim | $97,719 Platinum trim

Horsepower: 426 hp standard battery | 563 hp extended range battery

Torque: 775 lb-ft of torque (both trims)

Dimensions: 232.7 inches long x 80 inches wide x 78.9 inches high

Max Towing: 7,700 pounds standard battery | 10,000 pounds extended range battery

Max Payload: 2,000 pounds standard battery | 1,800 pounds extended range battery

Battery: 98 kWh standard battery, 131 kWh extended range battery

Range: 230 miles standard battery | 300 miles extended range battery

2022 Rivian R1T

Price: $73,000 base trim (without destination)

Horsepower: 835 hp

Torque: 826 lb-ft

Dimensions: 217.1 inches long x 81.8 inches wide x 75.7 inches high

Max Towing: 11,000 pounds

Max Payload: 1,764 pounds

Battery: 135 kWh

Range: 314 miles

The new Sierra is weakest in a few categories. Its towing is 500 pounds below the top trim Ford's and 1,500 pounds short of the standard Rivian's. Its payload is likewise lackluster comparatively, falling short of both of the other trucks. In terms of power, it's between the Ford's more-than-adequate 563 hp and the Rivian's monstrous 835 hp. It does beat both handily in terms of range, though, which is important. Not only can it drive for a considerably longer distance than the Ford and the Rivian unladen, but it can tow for a greater distance. Its lower tow rating is, as such, somewhat offset by the fact that a potential buyer won't have to stop as often during tow stops. They'll also be able to use Super Cruise while towing, meaning miles of hands-free driving while dragging a trailer. That's something neither the Ford nor the Rivian is capable of.

This all comes at a cost, though. The Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 is considerably more expensive than both of its competitors listed here. As previously mentioned there will be cheaper trims of the Sierra EV starting at around $50,000, but they won't be available at launch. Likewise, the Silverado EV will probably offer much of the functionality of the Sierra EV at a lower price. So if you're trying to save a bit of money and don't mind the looks of the Chevy, it might be a better option.

That being said, the Sierra is still an appealing package based on its long range and associated towing convenience. Combine that with Super Cruise and, if you want to tow with no tailpipe emissions, you have a pretty clear-cut choice here. As with the other trucks here, it has its strengths and weaknesses.