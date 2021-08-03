People have the worst luck at boat ramps, especially when cameras are around. All too many times we've seen viral Facebook posts of pickups rolling backward into the water, never to be seen until scuba teams bring them back to dry land. This one's a little different, though, considering it's a $70,000+ GMC Sierra HD Denali that was caught disappearing into a lake by a nearby news crew. The team at ABC News Channel 20 was filming at Lake Springfield in Illinois when the high-dollar truck started its watery descent. It looks like they launched the boat successfully, but for whatever reason, the GMC didn't stay put. The owners watched it plunge and bubble, making plenty of hand gestures along the way—then again, who can blame 'em?

Via Sangamon County Rescue Squad

No one was inside the truck when it sank, though it looks like it was running at the time. There's no recall regarding faulty parking brakes or transmissions for Sierra HDs like this one, so it might've been operator error...not that anybody wants to hear that. The Sangamon County Rescue Squad retrieved the truck that night, though no comment was made about its condition. It's reasonable to believe its leather interior is pretty well soaked now, and that Duramax diesel might as well be a cast-iron paperweight. Here's hoping they had Farmers Insurance.