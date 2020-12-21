The 1988 GMC Sierra AR400 Prototype Was the Perfect Winter Pickup Truck

A year earlier, just in time for the Chicago Auto Show, GM's Advanced Vehicle Engineering Group also produced the Chevy Blazer XT-1 research vehicle, a minivan concept with an advanced independent suspension, powered by the 4.3-liter V6 producing 202 horsepower and 250-pound-feet of torque. This yellow and black show car was much more out there than the GMC AR400 pickup, the division's trusty winter warrior.

Unfortunately, MotorWeek of 1988 had only bad news to report after the introduction of the GMC Sierra AR400, the active suspension pickup that never was. As Lisa Barrow explained, Porsche's 40 percent sales drop lead to the discontinuation of its entry-level front-engine 924S, leaving the brand with a $38,000 entry price for the 1989 model year. As it turned out, while Yugoslavia had just three more years to go, its export model, the Yugo had to gain an airbag for 1990, along with a $750 rebate to survive against fierce competition from Hyundai. Meanwhile, domestic cars below the 22.5 MPG threshold got hit by the gas guzzler tax, be them as subtle as a Mercury Sable wagon, or as shouty as a C4 Corvette.

Over three decades on, any Sierra AR400 fans out there?