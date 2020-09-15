The 2021 GMC Sierra Takes Towing-for-Dummies Tech to New Heights

With recreational hotel and airport use still seen as ill-advised, RVs have been making a bit of a comeback. According to the RV Industry Association, RV sales jumped more than 53 percent in July 2020 over the same month last year with 90 percent of this summer's sales consisting of towable RVs. It's kinda perfect timing, then, for GMC to introduce a couple pieces of nifty, camera-based trailering tech in the 2021 Sierra.

Headlining the GMC Sierra's 2021 updates are Jack-Knife Alert and Trailer Length Indicator. The latter is activated by the turn signals and throws up a live, mirror-view feed of the target lane with a red overlay on where it thinks the trailer will impede using "camera algorithms" similar to those powering GM's Transparent Trailer tech, hopefully preventing any trailer fender benders while changing lanes. Jack-Knife Alert, meanwhile, keeps track of the trailer's angle in relation to the Sierra while reversing and alerts the driver if it thinks it's about to jack-knife. Because nobody wants to be the one who can't back into the campsite.