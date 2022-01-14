Bollinger Abandons Plans for Passenger Pickups, Will Only Build Commercial Trucks

Bollinger

Work applications are more fitting for electrification than they're often given credit for. When you can focus on attributes like towing and payload rather than trying to meet Americans' unrealistic range expectations, it frees up resources to deliver to potential fleet customers. That's not to say it'll be smooth sailing for Bollinger after today, but now that its B1 SUV and B2 pickup have been "postponed," it can reallocate its time and money to a space that's still short on battery power, in a way. Bollinger confirmed in a press release that anyone who placed a deposit on the B1 and B2 will receive a refund.

