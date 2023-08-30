Ram 1500 TRX Production Will End in December

The Ram 1500 TRX as you know it is dying at the end of 2023. Ram announced the news Wednesday morning with details of a TRX Final Edition, a run of 4,000 last-call models echoing the way Dodge is winding down Charger and Challenger production. Those will be offered alongside the regular TRX, so there are still plenty of chances for you to nab a 702-horsepower super truck before Ram turns the page in December. It's like they say: don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened.

It seems like yesterday that the Hellcat-powered pickup was introduced, but really, it's been three years. That's when the performance off-road segment took a huge leap in terms of power. Ram answered the call for a supercharged V8 4x4 well before the Ford F-150 Raptor R, and while its starting price jumps $10,000 for the 2024 model year to $95,490, it's still a lot cheaper than the $110,000 Ford.

2024 Ram 1500 TRX 6.2L Supercharged V8 - Final Edition Ram

Ram made it clear that while production of the current TRX is wrapping up, there's something new in the works. How it will be powered—gas, electricity, or a combination—remains to be seen.

"The introduction of the Ram 1500 TRX ushered in a significant shift in off-road performance trucks with a halo effect that will last for years to come,” said Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis in a press release. “This current chapter in Ram’s high-performance trucks is coming to a close, but it’s not the end of TRX’s story. While we’ll have more news to come at a later date, we’re proud to offer our loyal performance enthusiasts the very special TRX 6.2L Supercharged V8 - Final Edition.”

A big part of me doubts that we'll see a fully electric TRX any time soon. After all, Ram is the last of the big three to launch a BEV truck, and it's doing so with a segment-exclusive range-extender engine marketed as the answer to premature electrification. But don't expect it to return with the same ol' 6.2-liter and nothing else.

If you want to go all-out by getting a Final Edition, you'll need $119,620. That truck is offered with three new exclusive paint options—Delmonico Red, Night Edge Blue, and Harvest Sunrise—as well as beadlock-capable wheels, special graphics and interior stitching, and the highest tech package. Power numbers stay the same, but when the truck can already run a 12-second quarter-mile, my guess is that won't be a problem for most buyers.