2022 Ram 1500 TRX Sandblast Edition: Same Badass Truck, Cool New Color

The 2022 Ram 1500 TRX doesn't need much of an introduction, really. It's got the same 702-horsepower, 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine as in previous years, the same angry-looking face, and the same zero-to-60 time of 4.5 seconds. Everything that makes the truck a towering hotrod is also carried over into 2022, but now there's a new model that adds a little splash of newness to an otherwise established truck. Say hello to the 2022 Ram 1500 TRX Sandblast Edition.

Admittedly, the highlights of the new model are pretty thin, so it's safe to say that most folks looking to buy a Sandblast Edition will do so because of the cool Mojave Sand color. If the Army-like hue does it for ya, you can expect to pay $100,080—though good luck finding one of these without a markup nowadays. For all that scratch you'll get the TRX Level 2 Equipment Group, which includes unique graphics, black beadlock-capable wheels, spray-in bedliner, and of course, the Mojave Sand exterior color.

Inside, the truck gets a dual-pane panoramic sunroof but everything else pretty much remains the same, including the aggro TRX motifs splashed across the seats, dash, and even the infotainment operating system. Oh, and yes, the little truck displayed in the screen's animations is also adorned in Mojave Sand—just so things are matchy-matchy.

Under the hood remains the same Hellcat motor everyone's grown to adore over the years, which can propel the half-ton truck to a top speed of 118 mph. During my time with TRX last year, I found that while a cool hotrod, 702-hp in a big, lifted truck didn't seem to make much sense—even off-road where it mostly sloshed around and understeered heavily. Regardless, if you're going to do what most TRX owners do and just cruise around town looking cool, then the Sandblast Edition is the coolest-looking TRX there is.