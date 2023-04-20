More Than 131,000 2021 Ram 1500 Trucks Recalled for Stalling Engines

Having your engine stall out randomly is inconvenient at best, and dangerous at worst. Ram is recalling 131,700 trucks for this very problem, thanks to an engine management issue.

As reported by Motor1, the recall concerns the 2021 Ram 1500 fitted with the 5.7-liter eTorque V8 engine, so named for its 48-volt mild hybrid motor generator. The problem has been traced to the engine management system, which can deliver an excessively rich fuel mixture under certain conditions, causing the engine to stall. The affected population was built during a period from June 3, 2020, until September 12, 2021.

Ram

Ram investigated the issue from January through March of this year, eventually determining that the software calibration of the truck's powertrain control module was to blame. Thus far, 636 warranty claims have been filed regarding the matter. The issue has also caused one accident, according to the automaker's records, though thankfully without injury.

As per NHTSA documents, the company has issued a voluntary recall to deal with the problem. The fix involves a software update to the vehicle's PCM, to be handled by dealers. Any owners that have already paid for a repair prior to the voluntary recall will be granted a refund from Ram on presentation of an original receipt. The company expects to begin notifying owners and dealers of the recall from June 2 onwards.

A sudden stall or loss of power can place drivers at serious risk on the road. Horror scenarios include the engine cutting out while turning across traffic or traveling on an interstate highway. Owners of Ram 1500 trucks built during the affected period should pursue the recall with their dealership at the earliest convenience to minimize the risk of encountering the problem out on the roads.