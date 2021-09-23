Don’t Worry About the 702-HP Ram TRX Ignition Edition Being Too Subtle

If you were considering the purchase of a supercharged Ram TRX but didn't think the color choices were rowdy enough, you may want to look at the 2022 Ram 1500 TRX Ignition Edition that was just revealed at the State Fair of Texas. The Ignition Edition paints Ram's Hellcat-powered truck orange and gives it exclusive decals but is limited to just 875 units. For reference, the only non-shade colors available on the regular TRX are red and blue, and those really aren't enough to get you noticed on the internet.

Equipped with the Level 2 equipment pack that typically adds $7,920 to the regular TRX, the Ignition Edition features black, 18-inch wheels, a panoramic sunroof, a spray-in bed liner, cargo tie-downs, a bed step, and a cab-mounted LED brake light. On the inside, Ram has laced in a whole lot of orange including orange stitching, copper carbon trim, and an orange badge on the center console, as well as orange Ram logos on the floor mats. Heads-up display and pedestrian emergency braking are also standard equipment on the special edition TRX, which is definitely helpful since it sits high on 35-inch tires from the factory.