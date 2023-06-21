2024 Ram Rampage Small Pickup Fully Revealed With 268 HP

Ram's smallest pickup has finally arrived—but only in the South American market. The 2024 Ram Rampage is the first Ram product to be designed and built in Brazil, which is the only country where it'll initially be sold. While there's no official word on whether the Rampage will make it to the United States, sources recently told The Drive that it will. It looks like the perfect truck to rival the current compact and midsize truck offerings here.

The Ram Rampage is built on a platform that will also bear some American fruit, such as the Alfa Romeo Tonale and Dodge Hornet. There's a choice of two different four-cylinder engines, a 2.0-liter turbo-diesel is the base engine with 170 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque. The upgraded engine is a 2.0-liter turbo-four "Hurricane 4" with 268 horsepower and 295 pound-feet, which comes in the Rampage R/T, Rebel, and Laramie. Both engines get a nine-speed automatic and all-wheel drive.

You can spot the Rampage R/T from its 10-mm lower ride height and 19-inch wheels. It also gets stiffer suspension for slightly better handling. The Rampage Rebel gets unique wheels and all-terrain tires. The Laramie is the luxury trim, with chrome trim, flashier 18-inch wheels, and plusher brown leather. Of the three Hurricane 4-powered models, the R/T is the quickest, hitting 60 mph in 6.9 seconds, while the other two do the same sprint in 7.1 seconds.

The Ram Rampage Turbo Diesel starts at $50,295 (239,990 Brazilian Real) but if you want to upgrade to the more luxurious Laramie diesel model, it'll cost you $52,391 (249,990 Real). The Ram Rampage Rebel also costs $52,391 (249,990 Real), while the Hurricane 4-powered Rampage Laramie costs $54,486 (259,990 Real) and the Rampage R/T is the most expensive, at $56,582 (269,990 Real).

With its muscular looks, the Ram Rampage perfectly matches the design language of its larger, older Ram siblings, just in a smaller package that's perfect for taking on the Ford Maverick. The Rampage will likely be announced for the U.S. market later this year, which means we should see a small pickup truck grudge match soon enough.