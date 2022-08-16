2023 Dodge Hornet Revives GLH ‘Goes Like Hell’ Trim

The 1980s weren't the brightest days for the American auto, but back then, three little letters gave car enthusiasts hope: GLH. This abbreviation of "Goes Like Hell" signified a special trim of the humble Dodge Omni hatchback. Now, after a 36-year absence, the name has returned to the 2023 Dodge Hornet.

Omni GLHs, delivered from economy car purgatory by none other than Carrol Shelby, were performance-oriented versions of the regular car featuring stiffened suspension and turbocharged engines. These changes brought the hatchback's performance to levels well above what consumers were used to in an American economy car, and in short order, a value legend was born. The gloom around the Omni—and economy cars in general—was lifted just enough for horsepower lovers' frowns to curl into grins.

This time around, the regular car is a lot peppier. The Hornet GLH is an upgraded version of the base model GT trim, which already rocks a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine producing 268 horsepower. The GLH version promises to increase this output, as well as make several other changes to turn the Hornet from a regular, performance-adjacent crossover into something more special.

The 800-pound gorilla in the room is how much more power will be offered. Dodge has yet to show its hand there. The automaker claims the Hornet GLH will have a greater power-to-weight ratio than the original Omni GLH, but that's not saying much. Applying the 146-hp Omni's power-to-weight ratio to the Hornet nets a total output of 271 hp. Dodge says it will be above this, obviously, but 272-hp wouldn't convince many nonbelievers.

What gives us a little insight is the fact that the Hornet GLH—as well as the Hornet GT and R/T—will be available with performance stage kits from Dodge's Direct Connection catalog. Multiple stages could imply multiple power levels, so unless the automaker plans to release upgrades by means of fractional horsepower, something in the realm of 300 ponies seems reasonable.

Power adders won't be the only kits available through Direct Connection. The automaker has given details of a suspension upgrade, which will lower the car by more than an inch. This will be standard on the GLH and available for other Hornets. Likewise, the GLH will already feature other changes like exclusive 20-inch wheels, an unrestricted dual-tip exhaust, and altered aesthetics versus the GT and R/T, primarily with blacked-out trim, a revised rear fascia, and some relevant decals.

The goal of all of these parts is to take the Hornet, which is based heavily on the Alfa Romeo Tonale, into performance car territory—or, perhaps more appropriately, hot hatchback territory. Sprints to 60 mph could sink down into the five-second range, and with stiffer, lower suspension, it's likely the GLH will handle better than its looks might suggest.

Pricing for the GLH and high-performance R/T trim of the Hornet has yet to be announced. Dodge says the base GT model will start below $30,000.