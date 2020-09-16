Not Only Is Ram Still Making the Last-Gen 1500 Pickup, It's Got a New Off-Road Package
It's been 13 years.
Fiat Chrysler truly is the king of supporting aging platforms long after other manufacturers would've thrown in the towel. Not only is it continuing to build and sell the 11-year-old Ram 1500 Classic for 2021, but it's also introducing a new options package for the Warlock variant.
According to Mopar Insiders, the 2021 Ram 1500 Classic will gain a "Warlock All-Terrain" package that includes 17-inch matte black Rebel aluminum wheels wrapped in Yokohama LT265/70R17E BSW All-Terrain Tires, a full-size spare tire and wheel center hubs, as well as all-weather floor mats. The package rectifies the admittedly basic wheels and Goodyear tires that come standard on the current Warlock and, as Mopar Insiders argues, should've been the default to begin with.
The Drive reached out to Ram and received confirmation that such a package is indeed on the way. That's good news for those who prefer the older, simpler "DS" Ram rather than the new "DT" with its fancy screens and highfalutin luxury get-up.
Keep in mind, this is happening almost three years into the new Ram's lifecycle. It's almost eyebrow-raising until you remember this is the same company that likes to trot out wider and more powerful variants of the 12-year-old Challenger and nine-year-old Charger seemingly every few months. Say what you will about beating dead horses but there's an art to how the company has continually kept their more elderly products fresh, something other automakers could probably learn a lot from.
Pricing for the 2021 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock's All-Terrain package remains unknown but, as a reference, the 2020 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock starts at $37,840. We'll update this story with official figures once we hear back from Ram.
h/t: Carscoops
