Electric Ram 1500 Pickup Teased on Ford F-150 Lightning Launch Week

Not to be outdone by Ford and Chevy, both of which have already revealed electric full-size pickup trucks, Ram is working on releasing its own. Despite being a little late to the party, Ram is bringing with it unique features like a combustion range extender, which is...definitely different. Anyhow, we got our best look at the truck's face on Monday and while it's hard to make out the dark details, there's something to work with given the illuminated front-end accents.

This shadowy silhouette shows what's likely to be the electric Ram's headlight and emblem design. The lamps are sleek and unique to the electric model, while the grille logo is massive and seemingly backlit. We're used to seeing these heavily illuminated front ends by now, as that's what truly differentiates the F-150 Lightning in traffic. This view doesn't show an LED brow for the Ram like past renderings have; instead, there are breaks in each headlight, and they don't meet in the middle, either.

The Ram seems to have sort of a pseudo-double-bubble roof design, though, which is interesting.

There's no exact word yet on when it will debut, though Ram has said it'll be 2024. The specs are anyone's guess at this point, but if you go to the link in the teaser, you can see a photo of a bare chassis with a big battery pack occupying the center section. It also shows off a bit of the new wheel design, though Ram clearly blacked out most of it, which seems to be some sort of chunky five-spoke design.

There's reason to believe the battery-powered Ram may ride on the STLA Frame platform, which Stellantis announced some time ago for its full-size EVs. This remains to be seen, but it's something to watch for; right now, the Ram 1500 rides is body-on-frame but with coil spring rear suspension rather than more traditional leaf springs. It's possible that the truck could have fully independent rear suspension like its Ford rival that launches on Tuesday.

Of course, Ram hasn't released any info about the battery yet. However, it's going to need a max range of at least 300 miles if Ram wants to be competitive with the Rivian R1T (314 miles), F-150 Lightning (320 miles), or Chevy Silverado EV (a claimed 400 miles). That may not be a problem if it's got an entire combustion engine dedicated to generating more range.

Needless to say, it's exciting to see another electric pickup truck in the works. Truck enthusiasts will need a way to haul, tow, and off-road without having to burn fossil fuels, and the Big Three are giving them exactly that. The question is, when will this carry over to three-quarter-ton and one-ton pickups?