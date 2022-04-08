Here's How the GMC Hummer EV and Rivian R1T Compare Off-Road

One major aspect of the Hummer that I suspect will go under-appreciated, however, is its four-wheel steering, which not only makes it as maneuverable at low speeds as much smaller vehicles but can actually be felt bringing the rear around in a fashion that feels like drifting. It also enables Crab Walk, which I maintain to be a gimmick with little real-world applicability, though at least it's usable. Rivian's Tank Turn, a focal point of its early promo campaigns, has been delayed and remains without any apparent ETA.

While both are tremendously capable off-roaders out of the box, they share some major drawbacks. Both are bulky beasts, the Rivian weighing close to 7,000 pounds and the Hummer over 9,000. The Hummer is closer in weight to an M35 Deuce-and-a-Half 6x6 than it is a YJ Jeep Wrangler. They're so heavy-footed that I think they're likely to damage themselves if driven carelessly, or incompetently—I'll admit I managed to clonk both trucks on rocks while crawling, doing inconsequential but noticeable damage. And if they take a hit that immobilizes them, their weight will probably make recovery quite the ordeal.

Their weight also presents a host of challenges when it comes to service and modification that only compounds with their extreme mechanical and electronic complexity. Technicians that work on either will need special high-voltage training and costly insulated tools, as well as specialty shop machinery like heavy-duty alignment racks. That means servicing these trucks is inherently expensive, and will be even more so years down the line as they age and things begin to break more frequently. It also means that the off-road aftermarket for each is likely to be modest compared to the likes of any Jeep, and thus their ultimate potential could be limited. They're for people who want to be able to go off-roading, but for whom it's not their main recreational activity.